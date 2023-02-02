Temps decreasing towards a very chilly Friday morning, with a weekend warm-up to follow

Happy Groundhog Day! For the holiday this year, we hit our high temperatures early with a decrease in temperatures into the afternoon and evening hours. Following these colder temps are strong winds. By tonight into tomorrow morning, we get dangerously cold once again, however, a warm-up is in sight.
During the morning hours, we will reach our high temperature for the day. This means that throughout the day, we will be decreasing in temperatures instead of our usual increase.
Today will also have strong winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30+ mph from the northwest. This is one of the main reasons why we are cooling down today, as chilly air is continuously brought into the Chippewa Valley.
Due to us cooling down, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect tonight at 6 pm until 9 am tomorrow morning. Wind chills are expected to be between -25° to -35°. Skin exposed to these wind chills, can make you start to have frostbite in 15 - 30 minutes. Make sure to take extra precautions and really bundle up.
Even though we will be very cold tomorrow, we can at least say we are officially halfway through winter! This season is the shortest out of the four with tomorrow making it just about 45 days left.
Tomorrow will also be the last day for a little while of experiencing very chilly temps. The weekend will have us having a nice warm-up, with temperatures in the 30s. Monday even has a shot at hitting 40.
Our next precipitation chances come Sunday morning and Monday night into Tuesday. Not a lot of accumulation is expected as temperatures continue to rise.