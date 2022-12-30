Temps rising after today with our next chances of precipitation starting early in the new year

With the cold front now past, we will be much cooler than we were yesterday with temps only reaching the low 20s. Good news is that we will be on the upward temp trend into next week. However, our new year will start in a pretty big way, with talks of another major system.
Our New Year's Eve will already see more than a ten degree jump in temperature. Through next week, we stay on a slow and steady pace of "warmer" temps. By Tuesday, we top out of our high temperature for the week in the upper 30s.
The next chance of precipitation begins with the new year celebration. Rain/mix and snow chances start around 4 pm Saturday and could last before midnight. Snow should only be light to flurries, but road conditions are expected to be affected.
To make the new year's an even more abrupt start is with another major system. Early models show another Low from Colorado making its way towards our area Monday night through possibly Thursday.
As shown earlier, our temps will be mostly above freezing, so snow totals are going to be interesting. We most likely will see snow accumulation Tuesday night into Wednesday, but throughout the whole pass of the system, roads will be heavily impacted. It is still a little early to fully determine the full effects that the system will bring, and the whole Stormtracker 18 Weather Team will be watching this system closely.