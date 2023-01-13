Temps warming up with a few spots of sunshine before our next chances of precipitation arrives

Today might be our last day for a little while of "cooler" temps. Heading into the weekend, we look warm-up into the new week, where our next chance of rain/snow/mix arrives.
Winds today will be from the northwest at 3-8 mph. Tonight, winds will start to slow down and shift to the south. By Sunday, winds will shift once more, to the southeast.
These changes in wind direction will bring in "warmer" air into the Chippewa Valley.
Warmer air moving in, will then mean that we are going to receive some pretty unseasonable temperatures.
This weekend into the new week, will have temps climbing into the upper 30s, low 40s, which will be about fifteen degrees above our average high. Even the next ten days, temps will cool down a bit, but still remain above average.
Along with "warmer" temps, the next couple of days will finally see some sunshine. During the late afternoon today, we get a brief chance of some sun.
On Saturday and Sunday, we see sunshine earlier in the day, and for a longer period. It isn't until Sunday night where we start to move back to cloudier skies.
With a few days of a break in weather, and warmer temps, Western Wisconsin will be able to take a short breath. Snow and ice will more than likely melt in the next five days with consistent above average temperatures.
Our next system will arrive on Monday lasting until Tuesday, but due to above average temps, most of the precipitation will be rain with a small mix of snow.
Then on Wednesday, another system will arrive, but different from Monday, this looks to bring a refresh in snow.