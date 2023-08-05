The Chippewa Valley has rain chances for tomorrow, but it might not be enough rain as many hoped for

A bit of humidity still lingers in the Chippewa Valley, but not enough to warrant it as sweaty weather. Instead, it's perfect weather to enjoy the outdoors with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow, we have rain in the forecast, but significant amounts to help our drought is trending to a very low level.
For Saturday night, we are a bit humid at 64° with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday, highs are expected to top out at 79° with chances for rain showers.
Rain chances are throughout the day, however, they are quite low. The best chance for any rain will be in the evening hours between 5pm and 7pm.
Accumulation shows just how little rain we will experience with a 1/4" at the most possible for the Chippewa Valley.
Totals are low due to the tracking of the low to our west that is tracking more southeastward. This puts it in a position where we are farther from the system, meaning less chances for rain.
After Sunday, we will see on and off humidity with a full return of it later next week.