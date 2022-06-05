The Chippewa Valley is in for a wet, foggy night

We had showers and fog this morning, with a nice break during the early afternoon. High temperatures were in the 60s and 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms roll in tonight, mainly along and south of Highway 29. Expect lingering showers early Monday, tapering off by the afternoon. Most areas will receive up to half an inch of rain, with isolated spots receiving nearly an inch in our southern counties.
Fog will also form tonight and last through early Monday.
The skies clear Monday afternoon as temperatures rise into the 70s. Monday night's weather will be partly cloudy, with lows in the 50s.
On Tuesday, there could be a stray shower or thunderstorm, otherwise it will be partly cloudy with warm temperatures in the 70s. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday night with more showers and thunderstorms arriving late. Expect periodic showers and storm chances through next weekend. High temperatures will be in the 70s and lows in the 50s, as is typical for this time of year.