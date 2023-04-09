 Skip to main content
The Chippewa Valley is in for an early summer as temps rise far above our average

  • Updated
  • 0

Record high temps are possible this week as summer-like weather rolls into the Chippewa Valley.

The weekend began our warm-up with temps hitting the 50s and 60s. Tonight, we are in for some rain chances, but what comes after is an early taste of summer. 

DMA - GRAF - Web Futurecast.png

Around 11 pm tonight until about 3 am tomorrow, there are scattered rain chances. These are very small chances, with those that see rain will only experience light rainfall. 

Day Planner - 6x - FinalForecast MATT 2018.png

After 3 am, clouds will clear, and we will see a nice sunrise. Once the sun is out, temps will quickly rise up to the 70s. 

Warmest Since Date.png

Even though tomorrow is warm, it won't be our warmest day of the week. By Wednesday, we will see temps hit the 80s. This is almost 30 degrees high than our current average, and it may also be a record high temperature. 

Unfortunately, our weekend will see a pattern change, with the next system full of rain chances. This will cool us down, but only to more average temps for this time of year. 

7 Day Evening.png

