The Chippewa Valley is in for an early summer as temps rise far above our average

The weekend began our warm-up with temps hitting the 50s and 60s. Tonight, we are in for some rain chances, but what comes after is an early taste of summer.
Around 11 pm tonight until about 3 am tomorrow, there are scattered rain chances. These are very small chances, with those that see rain will only experience light rainfall.
After 3 am, clouds will clear, and we will see a nice sunrise. Once the sun is out, temps will quickly rise up to the 70s.
Even though tomorrow is warm, it won't be our warmest day of the week. By Wednesday, we will see temps hit the 80s. This is almost 30 degrees high than our current average, and it may also be a record high temperature.
Unfortunately, our weekend will see a pattern change, with the next system full of rain chances. This will cool us down, but only to more average temps for this time of year.