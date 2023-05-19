'The epitome of evil': Barron County DA gives report on officer involved shooting

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Glenn Perry, who investigators say killed two police officers in the line of duty, acted alone and his attack was premediated.
On Friday, the Barron County District Attorney Brian H. Wright published his report on the "officer involved shooting of Glenn Perry."
According to the report:
On March 30, 2023, Perry had gone months without paying child support and did not appear at a hearing regarding the issue, so a civil bench warrant was issued.
On April 7, the Barron County Sheriff Captain sent an alert email to law enforcement about Perry's mental health decline, and that he carried a handgun at all times.
On April 8 during routine patrol, Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach saw Perry's vehicle. She did not immediately conduct a traffic stop because of the alert, and requested backup. Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel responded.
When they pulled Perry over on County Highway SS, Breidenbach got out of her vehicle and began yelling commands at Perry. The report says that Perry got out of his vehicle with an AR-15 and immediately began to fire at Breidenbach.
Breidenbach radioed that Perry had a gun. She fired two shots before being fatally shot by Perry. Officer Scheel exchanged gunfire with Perry, but was shot and killed by him.
Perry had been shot in the leg, and the report states he died as a result of this injury.
The entire encounter lasted 45 seconds. DA Wright said Perry's actions were premeditated, and the "epitome of evil." He said Perry was intent on killing the officers.
Wright said Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel were valiant and did what was necessary to protect the lives of countless others.
"A hero is defined as a person who shows great courage. Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel exhibited unimaginable courage on the afternoon of April 8, 2023," Wright said.
Below, you can view the entire report. Read at your own discretion.