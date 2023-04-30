 Skip to main content
The first day of May continues cool and windy weather, however temps are warming up throughout the week

  • Updated
The Chippewa Valley warms up this week getting us closer to summer-like weather

The last day of April ended very gloomy with strong winds and cloudy skies. With our next month ahead, a lot of us might be hoping for warmer weather. Mother nature looks like it will answer with just that, as May is going to start with an increase in temps. 

Day Planner - Wind Chill 5-6pm first forecast tonight-tomorrow 2018.png

Although this week will see a warm-up, it will take a few days to get there. The first day of May will have strong winds from the northwest. This will continue the cooler weather that we have had with wind chills in the 30s and 40s.

Wind Forecast - 4 Day.png

It won't be until winds shift later in the week that warmer air will start to move into the Chippewa Valley. 

National - CPC 6-10 Day Temp Outlook.png

After winds shift, we will be on the warmer side of things. The 6-10 day outlook pointing to warmer than average temps. This would mean our temps will be in the 60s and 70s.

Models past 10 days, are showing these temps that we will be experiencing shortly, to continue.

While we do have more warmth on the way, it will come with more rain chances. However, even with rain chances, warmer temps will make it feel better. 

7 Day Evening.png

