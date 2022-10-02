The first few days of the week are going to be beautiful with above normal temps, but by the end of the week, it might be time to bundle up again

The Chippewa Valley saw a really nice day today with light winds, low dewpoints, and warmer temps. Highs were in the 70s and dewpoints stayed at dry and comfortable levels. Tonight, dewpoints will stay relatively the same with temps dropping into the low 50s. There are a chance for a few off and on showers tonight into tomorrow, but for the most part, we should be in for a beautiful night.
Tomorrow will be another beautiful day, with some areas having a small chance of a few showers. These showers won't last long, but still something to be aware of. Other than some very small showers, Monday should be partly cloudy with enough sunshine to power us into the 70s as dewpoints will still be in the 040s and 50s.
Temps will continue to rise as we move into the week, with Tuesday topping out at 75. This will make for a pretty warm and comfortable day. Tuesday will have another chance of small showers, but it won't be until Wednesday where we get some noticeable rain.
Wednesday will have a cold front that moves through that will drop our temps into Thursday and leave us with some showers. Once the front moves through, we start to flip our low temps into our high temps, with Thursday's high at 52. This will then move our temps to be well below average.
Due to the chillier temps, we will have a few days of frost and freeze chances heading into the end of the week. The best chances will be Friday and Saturday morning, when we have temps dip below freezing.
Even though we will be chilly towards the end end of the week, our outlook for the next couple of weeks will be above average. This could mean that after the weekend, we could be in for another warm-up. Thus, enjoy the next few days of warm weather, expect some cold days, and then maybe get excited for another round of above average temps.