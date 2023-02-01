The new month is here, bringing warmer temps and more daylight

Once more, our morning starts with wind chills in the negatives, however, they are warmer than our past couple of days. This will help us, as we are looking to be a bit warmer for our first of February. In the next upcoming days, we are going to cool down into Friday, but past Friday, we are in for a pretty nice warm-up.
By this afternoon, we will see wind chills in the teens and away from the single digits. Tonight, they will move back towards the single and negative digits, but it looks like they won't be as cold as this morning.
With warmer wind chills and weaker winds, we are in for a warmer day with highs near 20 degrees.
Late tonight and very early tomorrow morning, we do have a slight chance of seeing a few flurries. This is especially those north of Highway 8.
By the morning hours, we should be clear of any chances arising once more for the rest of the day.
As we start our new month, looking back at our first month of 2023, we actually had a warmer than average January. Our average high usually sits around 23°. but this year, we were at 28°.
Now that we are in February, we will climb to 25° as our average high, but since January was warmer than 23°, we may be in the same boat of a warmer than average month.
With temperatures this month being more of a question, what is guaranteed is more daylight. Right now, we sit at almost at 9 hours and 50 minutes of daylight.
Each and every day this month, we will gain about 2 minutes and 30 seconds of daylight. This means that by next week, we will see 10 hours of daylight, and by the end of this month, 11 hours.
Tomorrow we will be cooling down into Friday, where we will be chilly once again. However, this will be our last cold day for a little bit, as we see a very nice warm-up this weekend.
By Monday, our temps are very close to reaching 40°, though Tuesday and beyond, might have us cool down just a bit, but will still be above average.