The next couple of days are trending drier, making for a beautiful end of the week

For the past couple of days, the outlook for this weekend had a lot more rain chances. Even further, there was chances going into next week, which would've been a very wet three days. Thankfully, the rain backed off, and we are left with a great end to our weekend.
Yesterday's rain event left some with some noticeable rain totals. Here in Eau Claire, rain measured about a half inch. In the studio, we almost matched that at about .4". Most of the heaviest totals were north and northwest of Eau Claire, with areas near Cambridge seeing about an inch+.
This morning continued some of the rain, but it quickly left the area, and we were met with a cloudy and cool day with temps only in the mid 60s. Dewpoints also stayed low, but will continue to be around the same amounts into the night where we cool down to the upper 40s. Thus, there is a small chance of fog, but the chances continue to decrease.
With humidity nice and low today, it only makes sense that it continues going forward into next week. Even by Tuesday, dewpoints rise, but still manage to stay away from uncomfortable humidity by Wednesday. It won't be until the end of the week next week, that we may experience some uncomfortable humidity with some rain chances.
Even though it feels like summer may be long away from us with cool temps for the weekend, humidity returning as well as the possibility of 80 degree highs at the end of next week might show us that we still have some summer left to give. The Climate Prediction Center Outlook for temps have us sitting above average for the next 8-14 days, and might point us to having a little more of summer weather before more permanent fall conditions.
Heading into our next week looks a lot better with less rain chances for the next couple of days. Thus, it will be almost perfect weather with cool temps and humidity. Hopefully though, we see some more sunshine this week as the next few days point to only a little bit of sunshine. The only day we get plenty of it will be on Tuesday, where our humidity will rise again into the weekend, where more showers and thunderstorms are possible.