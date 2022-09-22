The Walk to End Alzheimer's happening this Saturday in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley’s 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is this Saturday in Eau Claire. It’s the world’s largest Alzheimer’s fundraiser, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The event will kickoff behind the Davies Center on the UW-Eau Claire campus, starting with registration at 8:30 am, followed by a ceremony at 9:40 am and the walk at 10:00 am. There are two routes for the walk -- a two-mile loop and a one-mile route cutting the loop in half.
Regardless of the route, everyone is walking for the same reason -- raising funds toward a world without Alzheimer’s and dementia.
"What's most important to note is that there are over six million people living with Alzheimer's disease or another type of dementia, and by 2050 this number is expected to more than double," Rachel Bachhuber, Walk to End Alzheimer's Manager, said. "Our mission to end Alzheimer's Disease and dementia is very time sensitive and we would like to invite the community to join us."
So far, the walk has raised over $87,000 of the $95,000 goal for this year, shattering last year’s mark of Just over $77,000. According to the Alzheimer's Association website, there are over 370 participants and 50 fundraising teams already registered for the event. More details about the Chippewa Valley event, including a webpage on which to donate, can be found here.
There are 27 walks happening statewide this fall, so anyone who can’t make it to the walk on in Eau Claire can still participate by searching for an event here.
The Alzheimer's Association also provides a 24-hour helpline. Just dial 1.800.272.3900.