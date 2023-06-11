 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The work week begins with small chances of isolated rain as well as fire danger

  • Updated
  • 0

A small chance of rain tomorrow with a slight increase of fire danger possible.

What a great follow-up in weather today after storms rolled through the Chippewa Valley yesterday. Skies are nice and clear, and humidity is low with a cool breeze. Ahead, we are looking at an increase of fire danger possible as well as some areas having a chance at seeing some rain. 

Chore-Cast 2019- mower bars-AM.png

Yesterday's rain will for sure allow our grass and plants to grow some more, so I am sure some of you are looking for your best chance to cut the grass. 

Monday is in between fair and poor, but after, the next three days look to be perfect to be outside. 

Muggy Meter EURO Daybreak Longer Term.png
Wisconsin Fire Weather.png

Tomorrow will see low humidity continue along with gusty winds at 10-15 mph. This will combine to give us an elevated risk of fires.

The level we are currently out could be expected to be maintained or increased in the next coming days due to the continuation of winds and humidity. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Rain showers are also possible tomorrow. These won't be until later in the afternoon around 2 pm, with a potential to see rain up until the evening hours. 

These are isolated to at most scattered rain showers, so this will most likely be off and on rain with little intensity. 

More uniform rain won't be until later on in the week, where we potentially will have three days in a row having showers and thunderstorms. 

7 Day Evening.png

Send your weather and pet photos to News 18 here

Tags

Recommended for you