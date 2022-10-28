This weekend into Halloween looks like the weather will be full of treats, and without any tricks

With the last few days of October, we manage to stay away from the end of fall type of weather with above average temps. Today, we got into the upper 50s, with lots of sunshine. Thankfully, this isn't the end to near perfect weather for this time of the year.
Temps this weekend and into Halloween will all be within the same conditions and temps on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will all be in the lower 60s. Saturday and Monday will be mostly sunny all day as well, which could raise their high a couple of more degrees, with Sunday being partly cloudy.
Beautiful weather though does not end within the next three days as Tuesday and Wednesday look to be in the mid to upper 60s. Our average for this time of year sits around the lower 50s, and the middle of next week might break it by 10-15 degrees. Even our lows throughout the week are going to be above average as well.
This nice weather is due to an impending warm front as well as winds bringing in warmer temps. It isn't until Friday where a cold front does approach the area that could bring cooler temps and rain.
Although we do have a cold front that could bring cold weather, it may not last long as it is predicted that our first couple of weeks of November are going to be pretty above average. As stated earlier with our high around this time of the season, this could mean that we could see mid 50s or higher.
With only one day of potential rain, this forecast looks quite nice. Plenty of 60s and sunshine to enjoy, and Halloween itself looks to be a perfect time to go enjoy the outdoors while getting plenty of candy.