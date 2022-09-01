Three years later: Search continues for Tony Dantzman in Sawyer Co.

SAWYER COUNTY (WQOW) - It's been three years since a veteran went missing in Sawyer County but law enforcement officials tell us they won't stop investigating until this case is solved.
Norbert Anthony Dantzman, known as Tony, has been missing since August 30, 2019 after walking away from the Northern Lights Motel in Winter, Wisconsin.
At the time, his family said Tony has dementia and often joked about finding his wife. Web pages dedicated to finding him say motel security footage shows him walking away from the room.
K9s tracked his scent to a nearby highway that Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek told News 18 is in a very desolate, and wooded area. He said the case is still being investigated but they haven't had any new information surface for quite awhile.
Mrotek said they've spent hundreds and hundreds of hours searching for Tony but they will never stop until they have closure.
Tony was last seen wearing black shoes, black Levi's and a black vest with a black and white checkered long-sleeve button up shirt underneath. He was wearing glasses and a light-colored cap.
Officials ask that if anyone sees this clothing, especially hunters, to reach out to them.
You can reach the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office at (715) 634-4858.