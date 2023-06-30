 Skip to main content
Thunderstorms possible on the 4th of July after a hot and humid weekend

  • Updated
For the past few days, temps and humidity have been up along with poor air quality. For Friday, we did end up seeing an increase in better air quality, but humidity is far from over. 

The start of July begins Saturday and for the holiday weekend, it will be a hot one. Humidity continues with temperatures hitting the upper 80s with a chance of being in the low 90s with enough sunlight. 

Humidity isn't done by the weekend though, as muggy weather only goes up into the work week.

By Tuesday, we will hit excessive levels with heat indices in the 90s. 

For our 4th of July, we also will see possible showers and thunderstorms. These could last throughout the night and into Wednesday. 

With storms potentially falling on the night of fireworks, our Stormtracker 18 team will continue to monitor these storms. 

Even if with rain on Tuesday, there is some nice weather to look forward to after, as temps and humidity falls later on in the week. 

