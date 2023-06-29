Tips for firework safety

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With the 4th of July right around the corner, the Eau Claire fire department has some tips to make sure your firework celebrations stay under control.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, on average 180 people go to the E.R. daily with firework-related injuries surrounding the holiday.
The ECFD recommends you always follow label instructions, never let children play with fireworks, only light fireworks on a flat surface, stay away from flammable materials, and always keep a bucket of water on hand in case of a fire.
You should also wear eye protection and keep a safe distance immediately after lighting a firework.
"We do recommend that individuals are very careful in the way they handle the ignition sources for fireworks. The fact that they also have additional clearance spaces marked off for the safety concerns and the fact that use them responsibly," said Eau Claire Fire Chief, Matt Jagger.
According to the City of Eau Claire, the city doesn't issue firework permits, but some small fireworks are permissible. Any fireworks that leave the ground or explode are not allowed in the city.
Citations issued for lighting off fireworks illegally in Eau Claire will result in a fine of $213.10.