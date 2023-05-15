Tips for staying safe on the river this summer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As the weather warms some of you may be itching to get out on the river, but are local rivers ready for you?
Eau Claire Fire Department's Deputy Chief Allyn Bertrang updated us on the current status of riverways in Eau Claire and what you should look out for to ensure you're river ready.
Currently, the Eau Claire and Chippewa rivers are calming down from recent floods this spring. However, Bertrang said it's important to use caution.
He said pay attention to water levels and speeds. Times of high, fast waters are much more dangerous than when rivers are low and slow.
Other safety measures to take on the river include wearing safety gear and being aware of weather conditions.
"You want to make sure that you are wearing your life jacket at all times, even adults. You also should pay attention to the weather. In cooler weather, even water that seems warm can cause people to become hypothermic if they are in it for too long," said Bertrang.
Bertrang said it is always a good idea to travel in groups on the river and to make sure you have some means to call for help if needed.