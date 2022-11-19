Tomorrow morning gets even colder, and it isn't just us, as cold air looms over much of the United States

Those that embraced the first day of the Hunting Season, probably were met with some grueling weather. Throughout the day, we had strong winds without any warmth in sight, making our real feels dip towards negative values. Tonight, and tomorrow, winds will calm down a bit, but any sign of temps warming up won't be here for a while.
Looking at temps for today, our high was in the low 20s, with some areas not even making that, and being in the teens. These high temps were also reached fairly early in the day, with temps only decreasing into the evening hours of tonight into tomorrow morning.
These cold cold temps are due to our winds that were very strong today, and quite a nuisance. Throughout the day, we had winds getting close to 25 mph, with gusts reaching almost 40+ mph. This has caused snow to drift, as well as make our temps feel much colder.
Looking ahead, our temps only get worse, as most areas will see single digits tomorrow morning. Winds will decrease though, making our real feels closer to our actual temperature, but at temps this low, it won't really be a positive.
The good news is that Western Wisconsin won't be the only ones feeling the cold, and most of the United States will feel the cold and hope it doesn't last. Although our area is the only region with single digits, lows above 30 is pretty hard to find tomorrow. Areas above this, are on the west coast and the tip of Florida. Other than that, the U.S as a whole is putting on their jackets and bundling up.
Using our upper air maps, you can see how widespread the cold air is, and it will still be like this in the future. Moving into the week next week, cold air will continue to dip down far south, and give areas below average temps. For our area, this is definitely the case, as our next couple of days, we will still be about ten degrees below our average high.
Our only hope is in the next six to ten days, as temps move back to a more average level. Although this is not everyone's cup of tea, moving back to normalcy, it is better than enduring very chilly weather.
Thus, our next seven days will continue to be cold, though we will lay off the breaks on snow for a little bit. By Thanksgiving, there does look to be a few chances of snow, and could continue into the weekend.