Town of Washington files lawsuit against city of Eau Claire over land annexation

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Who has jurisdiction over more than 400 acres of land in Eau Claire County will be decided by the courts as a lawsuit has been filed by the town of Washington over the parcel of land that the city of Eau Claire voted to annex in June.
Eau Claire city councilors can vote to annex any land, as long as the landowner requests it and that land borders city limits. In the case of the almost 300 acres of land owned by Laverne Stewart and Todd Hauge, the land did not border city limits. The two asked the city to also annex a portion of Lowes Creek Park, which is owned by Eau Claire County, in order to connect their land to the city border.
The lawsuit states that because the County did not vote to have a portion of Lowes Creek Park annexed to the city, that the entire annexation should be declared void.
"The County did not authorize signing the annexation petition. No representative of the County signed the annexation petition. Not all of the owners of all of the real property in the territory signed the petition," the lawsuit states.
"The town has questioned this annexation from the beginning, and despite that the city has moved ahead with approving the annexation," said town of Washington administrator Janelle Henning. "The town has had concerns. We have communicated concerns in this regard."
The future of this land has been the center of contention for more than a year as a local developer first sought to build more than 100 homes on the land. The housing development, known as Orchard Hills, has seen significant push back from neighbors who cite potential traffic challenges, septic and well issues, and loss of the rural/agricultural feel the neighborhood currently has.
Multiple times efforts to receive the permits necessary to build the homes have been blocked at the town and county level. Recently, the Wisconsin Department of Administration said that annexing the land to the city was not in the public's interest.
The two municipalities have had a good working relationship, but this particular issue has caused a breakdown in communication.
"We did have our attorney reach out to the city of Eau Claire and talk about this unlawful action, we did not receive a response," Henning said. "Our town chair reached out to the city council in regards to our concerns, and we did not receive a response."
"We certainly have tried to work collaboratively with the town of Washington on these issues," said Eau Claire city attorney Doug Hoffer. "There actually was a meeting scheduled in the town of Washington where we could meet and try and discuss some of these issues ahead of the city council action. That meeting was canceled."
Despite both parties stated desire to be good neighbors, it will be up to the courts to decide a resolution. Judge Emily Long has been assigned the case.
"This annexation provides benefit to the broader community," Hoffer said. "It provides housing that's affordable across a variety of income points. It's definitely in the interest of the broader community that this annexation goes through."
"State law is very clear on how a city can annex land from a town, and this is unlawful," Henning said.
The city of Eau Claire has 20 days to respond to the lawsuit, which was filed last Friday.