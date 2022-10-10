Transgender policy change sparks school board controversy in Rice Lake

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - On Monday, the Rice Lake School Board passed a policy change that LGBTQA+ advocates are calling discriminatory. The newly-revised policy states any student changing their name within the school district must first get their parents' consent to do so.
Several students who identified themselves as transgender, as well as a parent of one transgender student in the Rice Lake Area School District (RLASD) spoke at Monday's meeting. They also held a peaceful protest beforehand and said requiring parental consent endangers students who do not have a safe and supportive home to come out to.
According to the Trevor Project, transgender and LGBTQA+ children are over four times as likely to commit suicide than their peers.
"If a student isn't out to their family and at school is the only time that they're respected and valued, taking that away and them not being able to get it back, it's going to drive a lot of students to their breaking point," said Lexi Hostetler, a Rice Lake High School sophomore.
Abbey Fischer, a former Rice Lake School Board member, said she recently left the Board due to a negative climate surrounding LGBTQA+ issues.
"Even if a parent or guardian is supportive, coming out to them is just about the scariest person to come out to in the coming out process," Fischer said. "There have been instances in our own district when a student came out to their parents and had a gun put to their head. That is a real circumstance in the school district with one of our students."
James Kiffmeyer, a parent of a transgender student in the RLASD spoke as well. He said his son came out at school before telling his parents, and he wants other students to have the same opportunity.
"[He] was given the support he needed to stay safe before we were even aware, and every child should have that support," Kiffmeyer said. "Isn't it better to have a living child who happens to go by a gender you don't agree with, than a dead child who dies with a gender you agree with?"
Several parents also spoke in favor of the policy change, saying it comes down to parental rights, and no parent should be left in the dark when it comes to their children.
"Parents have to be informed of or grant permission to literally anything else," a youth leader commented at Monday's meeting. Filling out a form for a student name change had been compared to filling out a field trip permission slip at the September 26 meeting.
Two parents have said prioritizing the rights of LGBTQA+ students limits the rights of others.
"It will give us parents the opportunity to confront something that may be downright terrifying at first, and be able to stand by our children," one parent said.
Keven Jensen, School Board President, said the policy is only in reference to a student's name at school, and has nothing to do with sexuality. He previously told News 18 that nothing was actually changing, rather, just being made official.
Hostetler said he had been told by teachers at Rice Lake High School that they would continue to call students by their preferred names and pronouns regardless of the consent form.
About an equal number of speakers were in favor of and opposed to the policy revision, which passed on a four to one vote.