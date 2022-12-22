TRAVEL IS NOT ADVISED: A Winter Storm Warning tonight, and a Blizzard Warning tomorrow, will bring life-threatening conditions.

Weather Alert

...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Other than light flurries, snow has ended across the area. The main concern transitions to blowing snow which has already picked up in western Minnesota, eventually spreading over to all portions of the coverage area by Friday morning. In addition, arctic air with dangerously cold wind chills will spread across the region. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, and in portions of western Wisconsin beginning Friday morning as winds increase. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions this evening through Saturday morning will make travel nearly impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&