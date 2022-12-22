TRAVEL IS NOT ADVISED: A Winter Storm Warning tonight, and a Blizzard Warning tomorrow, will bring life-threatening conditions.

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND
FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...

.Other than light flurries, snow has ended across the area. The
main concern transitions to blowing snow which has already picked
up in western Minnesota, eventually spreading over to all
portions of the coverage area by Friday morning. In addition,
arctic air with dangerously cold wind chills will spread across
the region. This event could be life- threatening if you are
stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range.
Please avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and
evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, and in portions
of western Wisconsin beginning Friday morning as winds increase.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow expected.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Blizzard Warning,
blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
6 AM CST Friday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 AM Friday to
6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions
this evening through Saturday morning will make travel nearly
impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

TRAVEL IS NOT ADVISED: A Winter Storm Warning tonight, and a Blizzard Warning tomorrow, will bring life-threatening conditions.

Winds picking up and wind chills dipping, means life-threatening conditions are upon us.

storm 2.png

THE BLIZZARD

A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for all of western Wisconsin starting at 6 am Friday, December 23rd and ending at 6 am Saturday, December 24th.

DO NOT TRAVEL!

Visibility will be near 0 for extended periods of time. Sustained winds will range from 20 to 30 mph late Thursday and continue at that pace through early Saturday.

Wind gusts will be upwards of 50 mph. This is a very dangerous situation.

storm.png

THE WINTER STORM

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued from 6 pm Thursday, December 22nd until 6 am Friday, December 23rd for all of western Wisconsin

This WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Barron, Polk and Rusk County until 6 am Saturday, December 24th.

Blowing and drifting snow plus wind gusts up to 40 mph will lower visibility and make travel very difficult. Travel is not advised

You can check live travel conditions by viewing highway traffic cameras over at 511wi.org.

DMA - Futurecast Wind Gusts - RPM 4km.png

WIND SPEEDS

By the time we are in the Winter Storm Warning, winds will already reach upwards of 20 mph with gusts 30+ mph. Winds will only continue to increase in intensity into tomorrow morning. 

By Friday morning, when the Blizzard Warning is in effect, winds will reach 30+ mph with gusts 40+ mph. Gusts will reach 50 mph by the afternoon. This will give whiteout conditions with visibility at or near zero. During this time, you should not travel. 

Saturday morning's winds will be between 20 and 25 mph with gusts 30+ mph. It won't be until the evening till we see any noticeable decrease in wind speeds. 

DMA - Futurecast Temp and Feels Like - RPM 4km.png

WIND CHILLS

By tonight, wind chills will reach -30°. If exposed to skin, it would only take fifteen to twenty minutes to have frostbite. 

Wind chills will still be around -20° after the Blizzard Warning has expired. These wind chills will still pose a danger.

7 Day Evening.png

RELIEF?

By Christmas morning, we will see a decrease in winds and wind chills.

Winds will only fall between 5 and 10 mph. Temperatures will still be cold with the morning sitting below zero. Wind chills will be between -20° and -10°/

There is a slight chance of snow returning in the evening, but snow only looks to be scattered and light. 

