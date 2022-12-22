TRAVEL IS NOT ADVISED: A Winter Storm Warning tonight, and a Blizzard Warning tomorrow, will bring life-threatening conditions.

THE BLIZZARD
A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for all of western Wisconsin starting at 6 am Friday, December 23rd and ending at 6 am Saturday, December 24th.
DO NOT TRAVEL!
Visibility will be near 0 for extended periods of time. Sustained winds will range from 20 to 30 mph late Thursday and continue at that pace through early Saturday.
Wind gusts will be upwards of 50 mph. This is a very dangerous situation.
THE WINTER STORM
A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued from 6 pm Thursday, December 22nd until 6 am Friday, December 23rd for all of western Wisconsin
This WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Barron, Polk and Rusk County until 6 am Saturday, December 24th.
Blowing and drifting snow plus wind gusts up to 40 mph will lower visibility and make travel very difficult. Travel is not advised
You can check live travel conditions by viewing highway traffic cameras over at 511wi.org.
WIND SPEEDS
By the time we are in the Winter Storm Warning, winds will already reach upwards of 20 mph with gusts 30+ mph. Winds will only continue to increase in intensity into tomorrow morning.
By Friday morning, when the Blizzard Warning is in effect, winds will reach 30+ mph with gusts 40+ mph. Gusts will reach 50 mph by the afternoon. This will give whiteout conditions with visibility at or near zero. During this time, you should not travel.
Saturday morning's winds will be between 20 and 25 mph with gusts 30+ mph. It won't be until the evening till we see any noticeable decrease in wind speeds.
WIND CHILLS
By tonight, wind chills will reach -30°. If exposed to skin, it would only take fifteen to twenty minutes to have frostbite.
Wind chills will still be around -20° after the Blizzard Warning has expired. These wind chills will still pose a danger.
RELIEF?
By Christmas morning, we will see a decrease in winds and wind chills.
Winds will only fall between 5 and 10 mph. Temperatures will still be cold with the morning sitting below zero. Wind chills will be between -20° and -10°/
There is a slight chance of snow returning in the evening, but snow only looks to be scattered and light.