Traveling for Thanksgiving, and family gatherings won't be spoiled by any wintry weather

This week takes a turn in a better direction, as temps will be just above average for the week, with only a couple of chances of rain or snow. The nice part is that these chances won't come with any impacts to travel, making spending time with family much more enjoyable.
Taking a look at what our Thanksgiving holiday has given us in years past, we have had times where winter snow gave us a run for our money, but also times where the middle of fall weather snuck back in. Usually though, our average sits at around the mid 30s, and surprisingly, we'll be just a little above that.
As temperatures continue to increase every day, Thursday is our high point, with temps topping out in the upper 30s. Although it isn't necessarily "warm", it does make our turkey holiday a little above average, which is much better than last week's cold spell.
The only thing that might put a little damper on your family gathering is a few chances of a mix of rain/snow. Most of our chances look to be in the afternoon, with most precipitation falling as rain. As temperatures drop, you could see rain shift to sleet. However, the amount we get will only be a trace - 1/4" of precip/sleet, and it is forecasted to end by the evening.
Other than taking a look at our Thanksgiving past, it is interesting to take a peek at our last couple of weeks with our temps, as mentioned before, it was very very cold. That shift was actually pretty quick, with temps starting way above average, and ending almost 20 degrees below it.
This week, we go into a little above average weather, but will fall a little closer to the line ahead of this week, staying at average.
Although average isn't the best outcome, it is a better one than dealing with the extreme cold. We are exactly one month from our first day of winter, but until then, we can still hope for warm weather to follow the weeks to come.