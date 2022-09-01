Traveling this Labor Day weekend? Avoid these unsafe driving behaviors

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Labor Day weekend is upon us, and people from all over the country are looking to squeeze in that last bit of fun out of summer. With the holiday comes a lot more traffic on the roads -- and safety risks.
News 18 spoke with troopers at the state patrol headquarters in Eau Claire, and they shared some tips on how to stay safe on the roads during this heavy travel weekend. They tell us that troopers and other law enforcement will be out "in full force" to keep the roads safe, and they are also in the middle of the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign.
"The last thing we want is someone getting into a crash because of impairment," Joseph Gilltrap, a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol, said. "We want everyone to have a safe, fun weekend, but sometimes that means giving the keys to someone who hasn't had anything to drink, keeping the roads safe for everyone else as well."
In addition to warning of the dangers of drunk driving, the State Patrol also wants to remind everyone how deadly distracted driving is. Cell phones are a leading cause of distracted driving accidents, and Officer Gilltrap said this is particularly lethal when traveling through construction zones.
"When you're going through those construction areas, first be mindful of those orange cones and signs that are up to notify you that they are going to be in the area," Gilltrap said. "And then, slowing down and making sure that you don't have those distractions, you don't have your phone out, you're not speeding, and you're actually paying attention to the road."
According to the Department of Transportation, several road construction projects will be paused for the weekend to open up more lanes of traffic, but there are still several construction projects to keep an eye out for this weekend:
• Barron County: Northbound US 53 is reduced to a single lane between New Auburn and US 8 near Chetek. The speed limit is reduced to 60 mph through the work zone.
• Buffalo County: US 10 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the Holmes Creek bridge northwest of Mondovi.
• Buffalo and Trempealeau counties: Motorists on WIS 35/54 near the east and west channels of the Trempealeau River will encounter a width restriction of 14 feet and reduced speed limit of 45 mph.
• Chippewa County: WIS 27 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the Big Drywood Creek bridge between Cadott and Cornell.
• Douglas County: US 53 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between County M near Gordon and the railroad tracks north of Solon Springs.
• Dunn County: US 12/WIS 29 is reduced to one lane in each direction from 6th Street to 21st Street in Menomonie.
• Dunn County: WIS 25 is reduced to a single lane south of Ridgeland. Temporary traffic signals are located at the bridge over the south fork of Lower Pine Creek.
• Jackson County: US 10 is closed to through traffic between the west county line east of Osseo and US 12 west, south of Fairchild. Traffic is detoured via I-94, WIS 121, WIS 95 and US 12. The US 10 and US 12 west intersection will remain open.
• Rusk County: WIS 27 at the Flambeau River Bridge in Ladysmith is open to two nine-foot travel lanes. Truck traffic is detoured via US 8, WIS 73 and WIS 64.
• Trempealeau County: US 53 is closed at Reynolds Coulee Creek, south of Blair. Traffic is detoured via WIS 95, WIS 93 and WIS 54.
• Trempealeau County: WIS 54 is open to one lane with temporary traffic signals at the Beaver Creek bridge, west of Galesville.
• Washburn County: US 53, between Mackey Road and Ross Road, in the town of Trego is reduced to one lane in each direction. Temporary traffic signals are in place at the US 53/63 and Liesch Road intersection. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph on US 53 and 45 mph on US 63.
• Washburn County: US 63 is closed north of WIS 70 to Poplar Street in Spooner. Traffic is detoured via WIS 70 and US 53. Access will be open from side roads to cross US 63.
• Washburn County: WIS 70 is closed from US 53 to the south junction of County M east of Spooner. Traffic is detoured via County M, US 53 and County B.