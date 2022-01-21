 Skip to main content
Two adults, baby sent to hospital in pickup vs buggy crash

By Clint Berge

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash involving a pickup truck and a buggy.

The crash happened Friday on WIS 64 between Cornell and Gilman, temporarily closing both lanes of the highway. Both vehicles were going west, when the pickup rear-ended the buggy.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said there were three people in the buggy at the time, who were all sent to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. One of the occupants was an infant.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt in the crash. 

According to WIS-DOT, the incident was cleared and the highway reopened at about 1 p.m. 

