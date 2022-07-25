Two dead in crash involving Sen. Bewley

ASHLAND (WQOW) - Wisconsin Senator Janet Bewley (D-Mason) was involved in a car crash that killed two people on Friday.
According to the Ashland Police Department, the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Highway 2/Lakeshore Drive.
The preliminary investigation showed a vehicle, driven by Sen. Bewley, exited the parking lot to Maslowski Beach when she collided with another vehicle driven by Alyssa Ortman, 27, of Clearfield Pennsylvania, officials said. Ortman's vehicle then spun and was struck again by another vehicle. Ortman and her 5 year old daughter both died as a result of the crash. Sen. Bewley was not seriously hurt.
Sen. Bewley, who represents much of Northwestern Wisconsin including parts of Burnett, Polk, Dunn, Chippewa, Barron, and St. Croix counties, announced earlier this spring she was not seeking reelection after more than 10 years working in Madison.
Her office released the following statement regarding the crash:
Senator Bewley was involved in a three-vehicle accident in Ashland, Wisconsin on Friday, July 22nd. Tragically, two people lost their lives. This is a heartbreaking event for the community. Our thoughts and prayers are focused on the individuals involved, their families and their loved ones. Senator Bewley, who was not seriously injured in the accident, wants to thank all the dedicated law enforcement and emergency medical personnel who helped in the aftermath of the accident. A police investigation is ongoing. Out of respect for that investigation and the privacy of all the families involved, our office will be withholding further comment at this time. Thank you for your patience and concern.