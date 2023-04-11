Two teens killed in Buffalo County crash Monday

BUFFALO COUNTY (WQOW) - Two teenagers are dead after a head-on crash in Buffalo County Monday evening.
According to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Department, it happened on County Road M in the Town of Buffalo around 6:30 Monday evening.
Authorities said a 2017 Jeep Cherokee and a 2007 Chevrolet van hit head-on. There were three teenagers in the van. When authorities arrived, they had to use air bags to free a trapped person in the van.
A 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead on the scene. A 16-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A 17-year-old boy was taken to a hospital for evaluation. There is no further word on his condition.
The 51-year-old female driver of the Jeep was evaluated and had minor injuries.
The names of those involved are not being released at this time pending notification of family members.
Authorities said speed and not wearing seatbelts were factors in the crash and the subsequent injuries. Reports indicated that a vehicle crossed the center line of County Road M and hit the other vehicle head-on. It is unclear which vehicle crossed the center line.
The crash is still under investigation by the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.