Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin
Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and
increase river flows for the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1000 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 771.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 774.5 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.5 feet on 06/02/1938.

&&

Two teens killed in Buffalo County crash Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
Two teens killed in Buffalo County crash Monday

BUFFALO COUNTY (WQOW) - Two teenagers are dead after a head-on crash in Buffalo County Monday evening. 

According to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Department, it happened on County Road M in the Town of Buffalo around 6:30 Monday evening. 

Authorities said a 2017 Jeep Cherokee and a 2007 Chevrolet van hit head-on. There were three teenagers in the van. When authorities arrived, they had to use air bags to free a trapped person in the van. 

A 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead on the scene. A 16-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A 17-year-old boy was taken to a hospital for evaluation. There is no further word on his condition.

The 51-year-old female driver of the Jeep was evaluated and had minor injuries. 

The names of those involved are not being released at this time pending notification of family members. 

Authorities said speed and not wearing seatbelts were factors in the crash and the subsequent injuries. Reports indicated that a vehicle crossed the center line of County Road M and hit the other vehicle head-on. It is unclear which vehicle crossed the center line. 

The crash is still under investigation by the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit. 

