Ukrainian exchange student reflects on war

ALTOONA (WQOW) -A year ago on Friday, Russian forces invaded Ukraine, sparking the war that remains ongoing.
Iryna Levada is a Ukrainian foreign transfer student at Altoona High School, but she was in her home city of Zaporizhzhia when the invasion first began. Her hometown was in eastern Ukraine right along the Dnipro river.
"On the first day of the invasion, I got up, my mom came to me and said 'we're not going anywhere, this weekend, we're not going to our friends in another city. The war has started,'" Levada said.
She remembers in 2014 when Russia tried to take Crimea and Donetsk that her school taught attack drills at school. Levada and her classmates learned to go to the school shelter in case of an attack. She was 8-years-old at the time.
Levada was 16 when she arrived in Altoona as a junior in high school through a scholarship from the U.S. State Department's FLEX program.