Ukranian refugees living in Eau Claire: "We can't forget."

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In February, Andrii and Marina Sabazov were living peaceful lives in the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine. Today, they are war refugees living in Eau Claire.
The couple shared their story in front of residents at Oak Hills Assisted Living on Wednesday. Andrii recalled how when Russia invaded Ukraine, his family fled west and started to search online to find a sponsor in the U.S. who would be willing to help them find refuge here. When they found a potential sponsor in Wisconsin, all they knew of the state was that it’s at the same latitude as their home.
"It's very clean, very beautiful, very green. All around are green and clear," Andrii said. before translating for his wife. "All people.. she says that all people [here] just smile to you."
The Sabazov's were not aware of the terms "Midwest friendly" or Midwest nice," but Andrii said it was clear to him that they made the right decision in moving to Eau Claire. The couple is still adjusting and working on their English at Chippewa Valley Technical College.
They said the food was not too unfamiliar to them, and while they have heard of the Packers, they haven't had a chance just yet to watch them in action. When asked if they will become fans, Andrii responded, "Probably," with a knowing smile.
When the conversation turned to the more serious subject of the ongoing war in their home country, Andrii said he understands why the war no longer dominates the news cycle as it did this spring, but hopes sharing his family’s story will serve as a reminder of the dangers of Russian expansionism.
"I understand, all people have [their] own problems. It's normal," Andrii said. "But if we forget about it, Russia [will] do it again and again and again. We can't forget it. We can't forgive it."
The couple brought their eight-year-old son with them to Eau Claire, who is now attending school locally. The couple has applied for work permits and said they hope to live in peace and be part of the community until it’s possible to return to a safe and secure Ukraine.