Uncomfortable humidity before our week ends with cool temps

Today was relatively cool with temps in the lower 70s, as well as a nice breeze. However we are still in the humid category with dewpoints in the low 60s. Tonight our dewpoint will drop to more comfortable levels with temps in the low 50s, making for a very nice night. Though, the next couple of days look to heat up, and by the end of the week cool down.
Tomorrow is going to be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, and a bit of humidity. Tomorrow night will be a little warmer with temps in the low 60s. Very early Tuesday morning has a slight chance of storms, but thankfully this will be around 3 am with the rest of the day being warm.
Temps for Tuesday are going to be in the 80s, making for a warm day, though humidity will be on the rise and even at uncomfortable levels. With levels this high, our real feel could possibly be in the upper 80s.
The nice part of the week comes after our very humid day on Tuesday with Wednesday into Thursday getting really cool, and for some chilly. By Thursday, or first day of fall, our temps will be down to the low 60s. This will be a great start to fall, and even below average for seasonal temps. Friday will also be similar with temps, so with these two days, it might be a good time to switch on the heat.
The weekend will still be relatively warm with temps back in the upper 60s, though there are chances of showers. These temps will be more seasonal for this time of year, but still below average. Dewpoints will also be down, which means our week for the most part will be very cool and comfy.