Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter of a mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lowest visibilities are expected
primarily out of the core Twin Cities metro area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Uncomfortable humidity before our week ends with cool temps

  Updated
  • 0

With summer ending, mother nature is giving us our last breath of it as dangerous humidity sweeps through Chippewa Valley. The weekend ends cool and a time where you might need to flip to heat.

Today was relatively cool with temps in the lower 70s, as well as a nice breeze. However we are still in the humid category with dewpoints in the low 60s. Tonight our dewpoint will drop to more comfortable levels with temps in the low 50s, making for a very nice night. Though, the next couple of days look to heat up, and by the end of the week cool down. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip.png

Tomorrow is going to be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, and a bit of humidity. Tomorrow night will be a little warmer with temps in the low 60s. Very early Tuesday morning has a slight chance of storms, but thankfully this will be around 3 am with the rest of the day being warm.

Muggy Meter 5 Day ECMWF.png

Temps for Tuesday are going to be in the 80s, making for a warm day, though humidity will be on the rise and even at uncomfortable levels. With levels this high, our real feel could possibly be in the upper 80s. 

Thermostat Forecast Plus 2 Days.png

The nice part of the week comes after our very humid day on Tuesday with Wednesday into Thursday getting really cool, and for some chilly. By Thursday, or first day of fall, our temps will be down to the low 60s. This will be a great start to fall, and even below average for seasonal temps. Friday will also be similar with temps, so with these two days, it might be a good time to switch on the heat.

The weekend will still be relatively warm with temps back in the upper 60s, though there are chances of showers. These temps will be more seasonal for this time of year, but still below average. Dewpoints will also be down, which means our week for the most part will be very cool and comfy.

7 Day Even.png

