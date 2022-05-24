Update: 19 students, 2 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting

UPDATE:
UVALDE, Texas (AP) - Authorities say victim toll in Texas school shooting stands at 19 children, two adults.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) - The death toll from the shooting at a Texas elementary school has risen to 18 children and three adults. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez said he was briefed by state police on the latest fatalities at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a heavily Latino community about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio. Three people wounded in the attack are hospitalized in serious condition.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 15 people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school.
Abbott says the suspected shooter, an 18-year-old man, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers.
He says 14 children and one teacher were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
Abbott says the shooter had a handgun and possibly a rifle.
A suspect is in custody after a shooting incident at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, left at least two dead and injured 14 people, including students, authorities said.
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) posted about an "active shooter" at Robb Elementary at 12:17 p.m. local time and said law enforcement was on site.
The suspect was taken into custody as of 1:06 p.m. local time, according to the Uvalde Police Department.
Two have died after the shooting at Robb Elementary School, a spokesperson from Uvalde Memorial Hospital told CNN.
The hospital received 13 children at their facility who were being treated for varying injuries, he said. Two children were transported to San Antonio and another is pending transfer, Tom Nordwick said.
Additionally, two patients were dead on arrival, he said. Nordwick was not sure of the ages of the two deceased. A man in his 40s was also being treated there, he said.
Nordwick did not have conditions on any of the victims.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
