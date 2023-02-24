Update: Amber Alert cancelled, Lakeville child found

Update: Leon Ramsarran has been found and is safe, according to the Lakeville Minnesota Police Department.
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (WQOW) - An Amber Alert has been issued in Minnesota for a 3-year-old who police say was taken from his home.
According to the Lakeville Police Department, Leon Ramsarran is 3 feet tall, has very short brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs between 35 and 40 pounds.
Police said anyone with information should call 911, and that more details would be released Friday.
Lakeville is located just outside of the suburbs south of Minneapolis and St. Paul, and is a little more than 100 miles west of Eau Claire.