Update: Bomb threat at Cadott Elementary found not credible

Update: The Cadott Police Department says a juvenile student has admitted to writing the bomb threat at Cadott Elementary School Wednesday.
In a Facebook post, police officials said the threat was vague, but did reference a time period one hour before a bomb would detonate.
After the student told police they wrote the threat and the school was searched, police confirmed it was not credible. Students were able to return in time for regular dismissal.
Update: After searching the building, no explosives were found at Cadott Elementary School.
In an update sent to parents, Cadott School District Superintendent Jenny Starck said that they are working closely with law enforcement on this investigation.
Starck also said that students have returned to the school, and will be there for regular dismissal at the end of the day.
CADOTT (WQOW) - A frightening situation is underway in Cadott after a bomb threat was found at the elementary school.
In a notice sent to parents on Wednesday, Cadott School District Superintendent Jenny Starck said that earlier in the day, the threat was found on the wall in the girl's bathroom.
Starck said in keeping with their crisis plan, the district administration was notified as well as the local fire and police departments. The elementary school students were all removed from the school and taken to the high school while officials can search the building.
"The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and we take threats such as those made today very seriously," Starck said.
