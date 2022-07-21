Update: Bomb threats at Menomonie, Eau Claire CVTC's found not credible

Update:
Menomonie Police confirmed the active incident they responded to Thursday afternoon was a bomb threat, but not one that they found to be credible.
In a Facebook post, Menomonie police said a caller reported locating a bomb at CTVC, and gave the building and room number. The room number did not exist.
Officials said this was the same threat received at the Eau Claire CVTC Thursday afternoon, and the incidents appear to be "swatting." Swatting means to call emergency services for the purposes of brining about a large police presence, and is illegal.
It is unclear at this time if these two cases are related to multiple other bomb threats made at Wisconsin schools on Thursday.
Update:
Menomonie CVTC students told a News 18 reporter on the scene there was a bomb threat at the campus, and that the school was evacuated. They also said classes were cancelled for the night.
News 18 has not yet been given any additional details from Menomonie Police.
Update:
A bomb threat was made at the west side CVTC in Eau Claire Thursday afternoon that was found to have not been credible, according to Eau Claire Police. Campus security evacuated the Eau Claire campuses, and Eau Claire police have since cleared the scene.
Our ABC Affiliate WBAY has reported that law enforcement and the Sturgeon Bay Fire Department are waiting for bomb-sniffing dogs from Green Bay while investigating a possible bomb at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College’s Sturgeon Bay campus.
It is not known if what is happening in Sturgeon Bay, or what happened in Eau Claire, is at all related to what is happening in Menomonie.
MENOMONIE (WQOW) - There is a police and emergency personnel presence at CVTC in Menomonie Thursday afternoon as police say they are responding to an incident.
Officials did not describe the incident they are responding to, only asking people to avoid the area.
News 18 is working to gather more information. Stick with us for new developments.