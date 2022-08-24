Update: Buffalo County woman found

Update:
The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office says Shawna Wenger has been located safe.
BUFFALO COUNTY (WQOW) -- The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing person.
On Tuesday, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a Missing/ Endangered Adult from the Buffalo City area.
The missing person is 20-year-old Shawna Wenger, a person suffering from mental illness who is currently off her medication. Shawna has also missed a recent medical appointment. There is a concern for her well-being due to the illnesses she suffers from in conjunction with being off her medication.
Shawna has last seen about 6 PM on August 22nd walking southbound along STH 35 near the City of Fountain City. She may be trying to get to Los Angeles and has a history of using hitchhiking or trains as a method of transportation.
Anyone with information on Shawna’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office at 608-685-4433.