Update: Buffalo County woman found

  • Updated
20-year-old Shawn Wenger

Update: 

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office says Shawna Wenger has been located safe.

BUFFALO COUNTY (WQOW) -- The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing person.

On Tuesday, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a Missing/ Endangered Adult from the Buffalo City area.

The missing person is 20-year-old Shawna Wenger, a person suffering from mental illness who is currently off her medication. Shawna has also missed a recent medical appointment. There is a concern for her well-being due to the illnesses she suffers from in conjunction with being off her medication.

Shawna has last seen about 6 PM on August 22nd walking southbound along STH 35 near the City of Fountain City. She may be trying to get to Los Angeles and has a history of using hitchhiking or trains as a method of transportation.

Anyone with information on Shawna’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office at 608-685-4433.

