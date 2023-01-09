Update: Chippewa Falls 76-year-old found, Silver Alert cancelled

Update: David L. Smith has been found and is safe, according to the Chippewa Falls Police Department.
CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls man with dementia hasn't been seen or heard from since early Monday morning, and has now been reported missing.
According to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, David L. Smith was last seen getting breakfast between 6 and 7 a.m.
"Smith suffers from dementia and has a history of driving his vehicle with no set destination during a dementia episode," the alert from the police said.
Smith drives a red 2018 Ford Escape, license plate number 123ZZB. Officials said he may continue to drive until located or until his vehicle runs out of gas. They also said he frequents Kwik Trips.
He is described at 6'2, 215 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. Officials said he also walks with a limp. He was last seen wearing a light brown spring jacket with a checkered short sleeve shirt.
If you see him, you are encouraged to call the Chippewa Falls Police Department at 715-723-4424 option 1.