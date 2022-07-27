UPDATE: Chippewa Falls structure fire considered to be "suspicious"

UPDATE: According to a press release from Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm, a structure fire at 721 Superior Street is considered to be suspicious in nature.
Officials said they were called to a fire on Superior Street in Chippewa Falls on Wednesday afternoon and quickly closed nearby roadways.
While most roadways were reopened as of Wednesday night, police units remain at the scene.
Officials said they cannot release any more information as the incident remains under investigation. They expect to have more details available on Thursday.
CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Police are asking people to avoid the 700 block of Superior Street in Chippewa Falls because of an active structure fire. They also said the area is filled with smoke, which can be harmful to breath it.
News 18 reporters on scene say a home burned, and is mostly charred in the back of the house.
Firefighters are still on scene but the fire appears to be mostly out at this time.
In addition to ambulances and fire trucks, a hazardous materials response truck is also on scene.
This is a developing story, stick with News 18 for updates.