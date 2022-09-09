Update: DCI investigating after ECPD shoot armed man during domestic disturbance call

Sept. 9, 2022
Update: The Wisconsin Department of Justice gave new details in a press release Friday about what led up to two Eau Claire Police officers shooting an armed man last weekend.
According to a press release, police were called to the Declaration Drive home Sunday night because of a call indicating e a had pointed a firearm at his neighbors home.
When police arrive, they learned of a "direct threat which caused them to confront the subject."
The suspect was identified by the DOJ as Clayton T. Livingston, 34.
The press release goes on to say that when they confronted Livingston and told him to drop his weapon, he pointed it at police officers. Officer Sam Sperry and Officer Tre Johnson both shot at and struck Livingston. Officials said lifesaving measures were then performed and he was taken to a local hospital.
The incident was recorded on police body camera, according to the DOJ, adding that per protocol the two officers are on administrative leave.
