Update: Eau Claire fire fighters take out blaze in Banbury Place dumpster

Update:
The Eau Claire Fire Department says no one was injured during a fire at Banbury Place Tuesday morning.
According to a media release, the fire happened at American Pheonix, and the fire was confined to a trash compactor. Fire fighters were able to quickly contain the fire, in part due to the sprinkler system on-site.
It is estimated the fire caused $3,000 in damages.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A portion of Galloway Street was closed Tuesday morning in downtown Eau Claire as crews battled a dumpster fire at Banbury Place.
The News 18 reporter on scene could see smoke coming from the area around 9 a.m., and said that by 9:20 a.m. the fire appeared to be out. By 9:25 a.m., they said police began re-opening Galloway Street.