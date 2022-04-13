Update: Farm affected by fire owned by family of congressional candidate Rebecca Cooke

Update:
The farm that was affected by a fire on Tuesday was owned by the family of Rebecca Cooke, a candidate or 3rd congressional district.
Hours before tonight’s debate, my family lost our barn to a major fire. It was devastating. My parents fought hard to build an incredible herd of registered Holsteins in its walls. My playpen was on the walk. My parents danced down the aisle milking cows. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/wB5J71T4tL— Rebecca Cooke (@RebeccaforWI) April 13, 2022
Update:
The call for the barn fire in the town of Wheaton came in around 12:30 Tuesday, and the blaze lasted for several hours.
The Wheaton fire chief told News 18 the property owner was burning debris and the heavy winds spread that fire to the nearby barn which then took over a shed and silo. The silo had to be torn down.
No people or animals were hurt. At this time there's no estimated cost of damage.
Update:
A News 18 reporter on the scene says the barn has collapsed, and while the fire has spread to a small shed near the barn, fire fighters appear to have the blaze contained.
TOWN OF WHEATON (WQOW) - Firefighters are battling a barn fire in the town of Wheaton Tuesday afternoon.
The fire is at a farm on 50th Street, and is causing heavy smoke.
Crews from Colfax, Eau Claire, Township, and Elk Mound are assisting Wheaton in battling the blaze.
News 18 has a reporter on the scene and we will update this story as we learn more.