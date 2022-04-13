 Skip to main content
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Update: Farm affected by fire owned by family of congressional candidate Rebecca Cooke

  Updated
  • 0

Update:

The farm that was affected by a fire on Tuesday was owned by the family of Rebecca Cooke, a candidate or 3rd congressional district. 

Update:

The call for the barn fire in the town of Wheaton came in around 12:30 Tuesday, and the blaze lasted for several hours.

The Wheaton fire chief told News 18 the property owner was burning debris and the heavy winds spread that fire to the nearby barn which then took over a shed and silo. The silo had to be torn down.

No people or animals were hurt. At this time there's no estimated cost of damage.

Update:

A News 18 reporter on the scene says the barn has collapsed, and while the fire has spread to a small shed near the barn, fire fighters appear to have the blaze contained. 

TOWN OF WHEATON (WQOW) - Firefighters are battling a barn fire in the town of Wheaton Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is at a farm on 50th Street, and is causing heavy smoke. 

Crews from Colfax, Eau Claire, Township, and Elk Mound are assisting Wheaton in battling the blaze. 

News 18 has a reporter on the scene and we will update this story as we learn more. 

