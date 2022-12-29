Update: Fire causes more than $300,000 in damage to Mayo Clinic in Menomonie

Update: According to a news release from the Menomonie Fire Department, the fire was caused unintentionally, starting in the heating/mechanical room of the building.
They want on to say the fire caused an estimated $304,200 in damages to the Psychiatry and Psychology Clinic, as well as another $15,00 in lost content inside. The $304,200 was the value of the building, which saw significant structural damage especially in the attic, according to the Menomonie Fire Department.
MENOMONIE (WQOW) - No one was hurt in a fire at the Mayo Clinic Health System Outpatient Psychiatry and Psychology Clinic building in Menomonie Wednesday night.
Battalion Chief Andy Benrud with the Menomonie Fire Department told News 18 the call came in around 8:28 p.m. Wednesday. Fire crews were on scene for more than two hours fighting the fire.
Benrud said the building was closed and unoccupied at the time of the fire. There were no injuries.
Benrud said there was substantial damage in the attic area of the building. A dollar estimate for the damage is not known.
The cause of the fire is also yet unknown.
This is a developing story. More details will be released Thursday. Stick with News 18 for updates.