Update: Identities of those involved in fatal I-94 crash released

Update: Wisconsin State Patrol has identified the people involved in a crash on I-94 over the weekend.
The man who died and is accused of driving the wrong way on the interstate is identified as Benjamin Paul Wilfer, 33, of Eau Claire.
In the SUV that was struck was 28-year-old Demarie Ward of Chicago, and 27-year-old Ceirra Ellis of Maple Grove, Minn. They both sustained life-threatening injuries. Wisconsin State Patrol did not identify the 6- and 8-year-old who were also in the SUV because of their age.
DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Authorities say one person is dead and four others were injured in an I-94 head-on collision early Sunday morning.
According to a press release by the Wisconsin State Patrol, authorities responded to a call of a car going east in the westbound lanes on I-94 near Menomonie, just after midnight on Sunday morning. Before authorities could intervene, the vehicle struck a westbound vehicle head-on near mile marker 40, injuring all four passengers of that vehicle and killing the driver of the vehicle going the wrong way — a 33-year-old man from Eau Claire.
Three of the passengers of the vehicle travelling the correct way were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, including a 27-year old woman and two boys, ages six and eight. The driver of that vehicle — a 28-year-old man — was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Names of the victims have not been released.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Menomonie Police Department,
Menomonie Fire and Rescue, Boyceville Ambulance and Mayo Health Systems Helicopter all responded to the scene. This crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. Stick with News 18 for more updates on this developing story.