UPDATE: Missing Washburn County children found

UPDATE:
The Washburn County Sheriff's Office announce that two boys who went missing Thursday were located on Sunday and are safe.
WASHBURN COUNTY (WQOW) - The Washburn County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating two missing children.
The two boys, Preston Moravec and Colton Stoner, were last seen around eight p.m. Thursday night at their home in Shell Lake.
Both children are considered missing or runaways, and officials say they may be driving a black Nissan Frontier with the Wisconsin license plate TA5168.
Anyone with information can call the Washburn County Sheriff's Office at 715-468-4720.