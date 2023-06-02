UPDATE: Missing woman in Eau Claire found

UPDATE (WQOW) - The missing woman has been found.
Eau Claire police said they are in contact with her now.
More information is expected later Friday.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Police in Eau Claire are searching for a woman they say hasn't been seen in more than a week.
In a media release, Eau Claire Police said 68-year-old Kathy L. Nelson was last seen around 9 a.m. on May 24, on the 900-block of Farwell Street. That's near Wilson Park downtown.
She indicated she did not intend to return to her apartment, where she left her cellphone. Officials said she has not been in contact with her family.
She is described as 5'5 with a thin build with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat, dark pants, a blue sweatshirt and a blue bandana.
Police said they will have officers in this area on Friday and Saturday, and residents of this area are asked to check cameras footage around the time Kathy was last seen.
At this time, police said there is no suspicion of foul play, but there is concern for her safety.
If you have any information about Kathy please call Investigator Dominic Meinke at 715-839-6280