Update: More details in Town of Union shooting

UPDATE: The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department says they received a report of a gunshot victim at 8:01 PM Wednesday. Deputies responded and found the victim at a house on Birchwood Lane, along with a witness. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the Regional SWAT team arrested the suspect without incident on charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety - armed while intoxicated.
The Sheriff's Department says that the names of the suspect and victim may be released at a later time.
Authorities say a suspect was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night. According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff, a shooting occurred on Birchwood Lane in the Town of Union.
The scene is now safe.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A News 18 reporter is on scene of a shooting on Eau Claire's west side, near Birchwood Lane off of West Cameron Street.
More than a dozen emergency vehicles responded to the area, including SWAT.
Law enforcement told News 18 that it is "a very active situation".
Birchwood Lane is closed off, and the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area.