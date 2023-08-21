 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to
10 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM
Wednesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be hot by mid morning,
which poses a threat to people outdoors participating in sports
and other activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Know
the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce
risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Update: Motorcyclist dead after fatal crash in Trempealeau County identified

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights 2

Update: The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the person who died in a crash this Saturday.

Daniel J. Sonsalla, 55 of Arcadia was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. 

According to the Sheriff's Office, the driver of the vehicle that struck Sonsalla said her brakes failed. This will be determined by a mechanical inspection, officials said. 

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - A motorcyclist died after being struck by a car in the Township of Hale on Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, a group of motorcyclists were traveling north on State Road 93 approaching the intersection of County Road E in the Township of Hale.

A vehicle traveling west on County Road E failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection, hitting two motorcycles and causing all of the motorcyclists to be ejected.

According to the press release, one of the motorcycle drivers sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.  

The other motorcycle driver and passenger received non-life-threatening injuries and were released from the scene.  The driver of the automobile was not injured and released from the scene, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.

The Independence, Hale, and Eleva Fire and First Responders assisted at the scene, along with Tri-County Ambulance, Mayo Air Ambulance, the Whitehall Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The identities of those involved have not been released at this time. This incident is under investigation by the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.

