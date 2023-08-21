Update: Motorcyclist dead after fatal crash in Trempealeau County identified

Update: The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the person who died in a crash this Saturday.
Daniel J. Sonsalla, 55 of Arcadia was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the driver of the vehicle that struck Sonsalla said her brakes failed. This will be determined by a mechanical inspection, officials said.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - A motorcyclist died after being struck by a car in the Township of Hale on Saturday morning.
According to a press release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, a group of motorcyclists were traveling north on State Road 93 approaching the intersection of County Road E in the Township of Hale.
A vehicle traveling west on County Road E failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection, hitting two motorcycles and causing all of the motorcyclists to be ejected.
According to the press release, one of the motorcycle drivers sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other motorcycle driver and passenger received non-life-threatening injuries and were released from the scene. The driver of the automobile was not injured and released from the scene, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.
The Independence, Hale, and Eleva Fire and First Responders assisted at the scene, along with Tri-County Ambulance, Mayo Air Ambulance, the Whitehall Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The identities of those involved have not been released at this time. This incident is under investigation by the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.