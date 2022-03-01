UPDATE: Names of those who died in fatal Burnett County crash released

UPDATE:
According to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office, Daniel V. Ohnstad, 55, was pronounced dead at the crash site. Mark B. Erickson, 64, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Burnett County (WQOW) - Two drivers were pronounced dead after a head-on car crash Monday night in Burnett County.
According to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office, a call came in around 7:50 Monday night for an erratic driver. While en route, another call came in for a head-on crash in the same area.
The crash happened on State Highway 87, near County Road O in Anderson Township.
Investigators believe the erratic driver was traveling northbound on Hwy 87. Before crashing, the driver pushed two other vehicles into the ditch by driving in the wrong lane. The driver also side-swiped another car traveling in the opposite direction. People in those vehicles were fine.
After that though, the erratic driver continued to drive in the wrong lane and hit another vehicle head-on. The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspected erratic driver was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.
The names of the deceased are not being released at this time.
The Wisconsin State Patrol will be doing a reconstruction of the crash.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.