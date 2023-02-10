UPDATE: No one hurt in Mondovi business fire; Hwy 37 now reopen

BUFFALO COUNTY (WQOW) - No one was hurt in a business fire in Mondovi Friday.
According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, crews were called to a fire at Five Star Boat Hull and Auto Body just before noon. When they arrived, the building was fully engulfed, and heavy black smoke was coming from the building.
Authorities closed down Highway 37 in the area for 2.5 hours while fighting the fire.
No one was in the building at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown, and the building is considered a complete loss.
The fire remains under investigation.
2:15 p.m. UPDATE: One lane is now open for through traffic.
BUFFALO COUNTY (WQOW) - The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid Highway 37 in Mondovi because of a structure fire.
The fire appears to be at Five Star Boat Hull & Auto Body. That is located north of the city of Mondovi. The building is fully engulfed in flames.
Law enforcement is only allowing semi-trucks to go through as of 1 p.m. Friday.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for updates.