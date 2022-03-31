 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: Northbound lanes of U.S. 53 closed at Highway 29 after semi fell off overpass

  • Updated
  • 0
29 and 53 traffic cam

WIS 29 @ E of US 53/130th St

 511wi.gov

UPDATE:

As for the state of the overpass, WisDot Bridge Maintenance Engineer Lee Balsiger tells News 18 that he was notified by the Chippewa County Highway Department of the crash, and has personally inspected the bridge. 

Balsiger said the overpass sustained minor damage to the concrete railing and guardrail but is structurally sound.

UPDATE:

The right lane of Highway 29 has been reopened. 

UPDATE:

Lake Hallie Police chief Edward Orgon told News 18 the crash involved a semi that was going onto Highway 29 and fell off onto U.S. 53. He said a pickup truck traveling on 53 was caught underneath. 

Orgon says 53 is closed from County OO to Highway 29 and the exit from 29 to 53 is also closed. 

WisDot says Highway 29 westbound lanes of Highway 29 in this area are also closed. 

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - The westbound lanes of Highway 29 near U.S. 53 is closed due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

WisDot says they are having people move through the area on the right shoulder. 

The incident occurred at about 1:15 p.m. and WisDot anticipates the highway being reopening within two hours. 

Click here to view the traffic camera at this area

Stick with News 18 for updates 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags