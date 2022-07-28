UPDATE: person of interest in Chippewa Falls "suspicious" house fire and death in custody

UPDATE: Scott Vaningan, the person of interest related to what police called a suspicious house fire and death, has been located and is now in custody.
According to a press release from Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm, Vaningan was taken in without incident.
CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls Police are investigating after one person was found dead in a house fire on Superior Street Wednesday afternoon.
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said Thursday the circumstances of the death and the fire are criminal in nature, and foul play is suspected. He also said they are searching for their person of interest in the case, named Scott M. Vaningan.
Vaningan's last known address was the Superior Street house that had the fire Wednesday. Police are currently searching for him, and asked anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact police at 715-723-4424. They also said to not approach him. The plate number on the motorcycle is 937KB.
"He has a violent past, and he is a person of interest in this arson and homicide so those facts alone we want the public to be safe so walking up to him and approaching him is not recommended," Kelm said.
Kelm did not name the person who died, saying preliminary identification has been provided to the family, but a positive identification has not yet been made. Kelm added that his thoughts are with the victim's family during this tragic time.
According to a press release from Chippewa Falls Fire & Emergency Services, there were no reported injuries to responders. Damage to the house is estimated to be $125,000.